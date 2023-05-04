Giants signing Dexter Lawrence to massive contract extension

The New York Giants are signing nose tackle Dexter Lawrence to a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the new deal is for four years and is worth $90 million with $60 million guaranteed.

More: #Giants star DT Dexter Lawrence has earned a 4-year $90M extension with $60M guaranteed to make him one of the highest paid DLs in the NFL, per me and @MikeGarafolo. And Lawrence gets 💰 💰 💰. pic.twitter.com/vKnRwE1FFy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2023

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire