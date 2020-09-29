Giants signing DB Madre Harper off Raiders practice squad

The Giants are bringing in a new defensive back.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Madre Harper off of the Raiders practice squad. Garafolo adds that they offered him a signing bonus in order to persuade him to come to Jersey.

Harper was undrafted out of Southern Illinois this year and spent his first two college seasons at Oklahoma State. He signed to the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster this summer.

The Giants had safety Jabrill Peppers go down with an ankle injury during last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, but head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that he’s considered day to day and could play against the Rams this week.

