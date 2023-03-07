Giants signing Daniel Jones to four-year contract extension

Daniel Jones / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

The Giants are signing Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, reports SNY's Connor Hughes.



The deal will be worth $160 million, and $82 million of that is guaranteed over the first two years.



GM Joe Schoen and Jones' representatives had discussions during the NFL Combine, and the demands from the quarterback -- some reports indicated he wanted more than $45 million per season -- prevented the sides from reaching a deal before the Combine ended.

However, the Giants and Jones' agents bridged that gap in the days that followed, meeting in person in New Jersey in advance of the long-term deal coming together. The two sides reportedly worked deep into the night Monday into Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. franchise tag deadline before hammering out the pact Tuesday afternoon.



With an extension in place with Jones, the Giants have placed the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

Prior to last season, the Giants declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option. The former first-round pick responded by having the best season of his career.

Under the leadership of new head coach Brian Daboll, Jones threw for a career-best 3,205 yards in 2022 with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Giants also made the most of Jones' athletic ability, as he ran for 708 yards and seven more touchdowns. But, most importantly, Jones stayed healthy.

After missing six games during the 2021 season due to a back injury, Jones played 16 games this past season, missing only the regular season finale as the Giants rested their starters ahead of the playoffs. Jones then had a terrific game in the Giants' Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings (301 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, two TD's), leading the team into the Divisional Round.

Schoen had repeatedly made it clear that Big Blue wanted Jones back for 2023, speaking about the situation right after the season, during Senior Bowl practices, and at the Combine.

"Hopefully we can get something done with his representatives, and that would be the goal -- to build a team around him where he could lead us to win the Super Bowl," Schoen said at the Giants' end-of-season news conference.

