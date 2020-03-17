The Giants have been busy agreeing to deals with free agents from other teams and they found some time to hold onto one member of last year’s team as well.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team is going to re-sign wide receiver and special teams regular Cody Core.

Core was claimed off of waivers from the Bengals last September and went on to play in every game for the Giants. He caught three passes for 28 yards and made eight tackles while playing 283 special teams snaps.

The Giants have agreed to terms on deals with linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Blake Martinez, cornerback James Bradberry and tight end Levine Toilolo over the last two days. They also used the franchise tag to hold onto defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

Giants re-signing Cody Core originally appeared on Pro Football Talk