Long snapper Casey Kreiter is re-signing with Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kreiter, 31, has played all 33 possible games the past two seasons with the team.

He arrived in 2020 from Denver, signing as a free agent.

Kreiter played four NFL seasons with the Broncos, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl after delivering 146 flawless snaps in 2018.

Kreiter’s first NFL experience was with the Cowboys in 2014 and 2015. Dallas waived him late in training camp both seasons. He signed with the Broncos in 2016 and played 10 games that season before a season-ending calf injury.

Kreiter played in every game from 2017-21 and has appeared in 91 regular-season games.

Giants re-signing Casey Kreiter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk