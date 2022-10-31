Giants are significant long shots to reach Super Bowl

The New York Giants are not getting much love or respect from the wagering community even though they have a 6-2 record heading into their Week 9 bye.

According the latest odds from Tipico, the Giants are +3000 to win the NFC title and reach the Super Bowl.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) are the heavy favorites at the moment at +170, followed by Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the 4-4 San Francisco 49ers at +550.

The next four teams are the Minnesota Vikings (+600), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1000), Los Angeles Rams (+1300) and the Green Bay Packers (+2000).

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are next along with the Giants at +3000, followed by Arizona Cardinals (+4000), Atlanta Falcons (+5000), Washington Commanders (+9000), Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions at +20000.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Related

Giants' Nick Gates completes incredible comeback with Week 8 return Geno Smith dedicates win over Giants to Jerry Reese, Ben McAdoo Giants-Seahawks Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

List

Adoree' Jackson, Leonard Williams were highest-graded Giants in Week 8

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire