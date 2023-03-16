Giants to sign WR Parris Campbell: 5 things to know

The New York Giants agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts, on Thursday.

Here are five things to know about the newest Giants receiver.

He was a celebrated college player

Campbell was a solid player at Ohio State, especially in his final season there.

In 2018, he was quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ top target, catching 90 passes for 1,063 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns. Campbell was named a First Team All-Big 10 selection.

2019 NFL Draft

Campbell was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, 59th overall. Several injuries (broken foot, broken hand, sports hernia) limited him to just seven games as a rookie.

Injuries hindered his progress

Campbell could not stay healthy the next two seasons. In 2020, he suffered PCL and MCL injuries in Week 2 and was lost for the season.

In 2021, he missed 11 games with a foot injury. He headed into training camp last year basically having to prove he can stay healthy, and he did.

A solid 2022 season

Campbell finally stayed on the field the entire season, playing in all 17 games, starting 16.

Campbell caught 63 of 91 targets for 623 yards and three scores in an offense that had many quarterback woes and a head coaching change. He also gained 58 yards on five rushes.

An ascending player

Campbell ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2019 and was seen as a potential star. Injuries, of course, derailed that but he is still just 25 and could be poised to reach his potential.

Campbell is not as small as many have made him out to be. His measurables are actually 6-foot and 208 pounds.

If he can stay healthy, Campbell will provide the Giants with another top playmaker to go along with Saquon Barkley, Darren Waller, Wan’Dale Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, and Daniel Bellinger.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire