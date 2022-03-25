Giants sign WR/KR Richie James Jr. to one-year deal

Richie James Jr running with ball 49ers

The Giants continue to add depth and shape their roster ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Giants have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers WR/returner Richie James Jr. on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

James is coming off missing an entire season due to a knee injury, but the year prior the seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennessee had a career year with San Francisco, snagging 23 catches for 394 yards in just seven games.

Where James can really help the Giants is on special teams. The 26-year-old was a first team All-Pro kick returner in 2018.