Giants sign WR/KR Richie James Jr. to one-year deal
The Giants continue to add depth and shape their roster ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Giants have agreed to terms with former San Francisco 49ers WR/returner Richie James Jr. on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.
James is coming off missing an entire season due to a knee injury, but the year prior the seventh-round pick out of Middle Tennessee had a career year with San Francisco, snagging 23 catches for 394 yards in just seven games.
Where James can really help the Giants is on special teams. The 26-year-old was a first team All-Pro kick returner in 2018.