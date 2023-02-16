Giants sign WR Isaiah Hodgins, who was set to become exclusive rights free agent

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) scores a two point conversion during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Hodgins stepped into a prominent role for the Giants this season, and the team announced on Thursday afternoon that he’ll be back with the team in 2023.

Hodgins, 24, was previously set to become an exclusive rights free agent, a designation used for any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expiring contract.

Terms of the contract were not released, but the Giants needed only to sign Hodgins to the league minimum to keep him off the open market.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 draft out of Oregon State, the Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers on Nov. 2, and his familiarity with Brian Daboll’s system certainly paid off as he was forced into a leading role on the Giants’ banged-up wide receiver front.

After playing just four offensive snaps as a rookie in 2021, he played only 16 snaps in two games with the Bills in 2022 before the Giants claimed him off waivers. With Big Blue, Hodgins played in 78 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, catching 33 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular season games. He also caught nine passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in the Giants’ pair of playoff games.

General manager Joe Schoen and the Giants will clearly look to update the receiver position this offseason, but keeping Hodgins under contract gives the Giants a nice depth piece in the event of injury.