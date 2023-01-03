Giants re-sign WR David Sills to practice squad

Aug 21, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (13) gains yards after the catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Giants announced that they have re-signed WR David Sills to the practice squad ahead of Week 18. To make room for Sills, the Giants cut DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.

In 13 games this season, Sills posted 11 catches for 106 yards in nine games with the team. New York originally signed the former West Virginia receiver in 2019 and he made his debut with the Giants in 2021.

With a playoff spot secured following a Week 17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants head to Philadelphia on Sunday to round out the regular season against the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.