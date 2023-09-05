Giants sign WR Cam Sims to practice squad

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll refused to offer any injury updates while speaking to reporters on Monday but one came shortly after his Zoom call ended.

The Giants announced that veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley (quad) has been placed on the practice squad/injured list. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Although Beasley had been added to the practice squad, expectations were that he’d be elevated and play a notable role for the Giants offensively. In his absence, the pressure falls to Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, both of whom are returning from ACL injuries.

In replacing Beasley’s place on the practice squad, the Giants have signed wide receiver Cam Sims.

The 27-year-old Sims originally signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018. He spent last summer with the Las Vegas Raiders before being released as a part of final cuts.

In 55 career games (17 starts), Sims has hauled in 57 receptions for 804 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also run the ball twice for an additional 12 yards.

Most notably, Sims has some special teams experience and can play the role of gunner, which could be valuable to the Giants after losing rookie wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton for the season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire