Giants sign wide receiver Miles Boykin

The Giants are signing former third-round draft pick Miles Boykin to help at the wide receiver position this season.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 220 pounds, Boykin is a large target that New York can try and utilize – not only at receiver but also on special teams, where the 27-year-old primarily played on the Pittsburgh Steelers the last two years.

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2019, Boykin spent three seasons in Baltimore before heading to Pittsburgh. During his time with the Ravens, Boykin caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 games.

After joining the Steelers, the Illinois native made the switch to special teams where he recorded 15 tackles (13 solo) in 33 games. He also grabbed five receptions for 28 yards on offense during that time.