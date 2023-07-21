Giants sign wide receiver Cole Beasley, reuniting ex-Bill with Brian Daboll

NEW YORK — The Giants flirted with signing Cole Beasley in Brian Daboll’s first season.

In Year 2, Beasley is officially on board.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills slot receiver signed with the Giants on Monday after a scheduled workout, sources confirmed.

Beasley, 34, hung up his cleats temporarily last season after a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but as former Giants center Jon Feliciano said last year, Beasley has “a lot of juice left” and is hoping to hit 6,000-yard and 40-touchdown career markers that are within his reach.

Beasley has 5,726 career receiving yards and 34 TDs so far.

Beasley was in talks with the Giants last season, but the team couldn’t offer him any real money.

Daboll was actually stunned in early October when he found out while at a press conference podium that Beasley had retired.

“When was that?” Daboll said when informed. “Oh. He retired. Great guy. Very productive in our system. Wish him the best of luck. Him and his family, children, great person.”

Beasley is a highly controversial personality.

He has been consistently outspoken against the COVID-19 vaccine and was highly critical of the league and NFL players’ union for their policies surrounding the 2020 pandemic. He also said last November that he did not think former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving should have been suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic film.

Beasley now will compete at a crowded Giants slot receiver position that includes free-agent signings Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder, incumbent Sterling Shepard, second-year player Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jaydon Mickens and Kalil Pimpleton.

NFL Network first reported the signing.