Giants sign veteran WR Miles Boykin

The New York Giants continued adding to their wide receiver room this week, signing veteran Miles Boykin to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old Boykin was originally a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2019 NFL draft. In 2022, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers off waivers and remained with them through the 2023 regular season.

In 73 career games (25 starts), the Notre Dame product has hauled in 38 receptions for 498 yards and even touchdowns. He’s also recorded 17 special teams tackles.

Although the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin has been limited as a receiver, he has played a notable special teams role — something the Giants are likely to utilize.

In 2023, Boykin earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 51.1 and a special teams grade of 68.6.

