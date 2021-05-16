Giants to sign veteran RB Corey Clement after tryout at rookie minicamp

Giants Corey Clement rookie minicamp

The Giants are signing veteran RB Corey Clement, adding some depth to the roster behind the rehabbing Saquon Barkley.

Clement was brought in to tryout at rookie minicamp over the weekend, along with veteran WR Kelvin Benjamin. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound back up has put together 655 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, while also reeling in 37 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the air over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the Eagles' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in 2018, Clement caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

The 26-year-old from the University of Wisconsin posted a picture to his Instagram on Saturday night signing the contract at the Giants' facilities.