Giants sign veteran linebacker Todd Davis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Benton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants have been busy working out free agents over the past week and several are currently involved in the onboarding process (see: Alfred Morris and Sean Mannion).

Another player who was recently in East Rutherford for a workout was veteran linebacker Todd Davis. And with Blake Martinez and Reggie Ragland both sidelined, Davis has now been signed, the team announced on Saturday.

List

2021 Giants training camp: Week 1 injury roundup and updates

The 29-year-old Davis originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie out of Sacramento State in 2014. Later that year, he joined the Denver Broncos and remained with the team through the 2019 season. He spent last year as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

In 96 career games (69 starts), Davis has recorded 505 tackles (23 for a loss), 12 QB hits, 3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, 15 passes defensed, one interception and one defensive touchdown.

Pro Football Focus gave Davis an overall grade of 60.6 in 2020, including a run defense grade of 70.2.

Related

Report: Giants' Shane Lemieux won't need surgery, out a couple weeks

Early returns suggest Adroee' Jackson was a solid Giants investment

Giants' Joe Judge: We don't have any 'prima donnas' at receiver

Recommended Stories

  • Giants sign Todd Davis

    The Giants have signed veteran linebacker Todd Davis, the team announced on Saturday. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Davis has appeared in 96 games with 69 starts. He started 63 games for Denver from 2015-2019, recording over 100 total tackles for the Broncos in his last two seasons with [more]

  • Report: Giants to host OL Austin Reiter for a visit

    The New York Giants will host veteran offensive lineman Austin Reiter for a visit in the coming days.

  • Giants sign veteran ILB Todd Davis

    The Giants added some linebacker depth on Saturday afternoon, signing veteran Todd Davis.

  • Detroit Tigers trade left-handed reliever Daniel Norris to Milwaukee Brewers for prospect

    The Detroit Tigers made their first trade ahead of Friday's 4 p.m. deadline, sending left-handed reliever Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers.

  • Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

    The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made two more moves Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit. Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says oil company Petrobras will pay for free LPG

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening that state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has 3 billion reais ($575.5 million) to fund free LPG bottles to low-income people that cannot afford them. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottles are used for cooking mainly by low-income Brazilians, and the government has been criticized for its recent price hikes. "The new Petrobras CEO, general Silva e Luna, has this 3 billion reais reserved to help the people in need", Bolsonaro said in an interview with a TV show aired on Friday.

  • Joe Judge “very encouraged” with Kenny Golladay

    After signing a big contract this offseason, wide receiver Kenny Golladay has reportedly not made a lot of big plays in the first few days of Giants training camp. But Giants coach Joe Judge says he’s been nothing but impressed. Judge said Golladay is already showing that he’s the kind of player the Giants need [more]

  • James Bradberry: Joe Judge ain’t for everybody

    James Bradberry was teammates with Kelvin Benjamin with the Panthers and he heard Benjamin’s critique of Joe Judge after the Giants released Benjamin on Wednesday, but the cornerback isn’t signing on to that view of the Giants head coach. Benjamin said Judge worked to “sabotage me to get me out of there” and is “not [more]

  • Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell working with the second team during training camp

    Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell working with the second team during training camp

  • Lions training camp notebook: Defense wins over the fans on Day 4

    Here are the top five takeaways from Saturday's practice session, which the defense dominated once again

  • MLB trade deadline winners, losers: Dodgers load up, Red Sox fall short

    The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed. Let's take a look at how the Red Sox and the rest of the league did.

  • Report: Giants to sign Alfred Morris, workout Sean Mannion

    The New York Giants are reportedly signing veteran RB Alfred Morris and hosting QB Sean Mannion for a visit.

  • Yankees no longer see a Trevor Story fit, still eyeing Luke Voit trades

    The Yankees are no longer looking to acquire Colorado SS Trevor Story and are still working to move Luke Voit to another team, according to league sources.

  • Not Federer, not Wawrinka: Bencic gets gold for Switzerland

    A Swiss tennis player won gold in singles at the Olympics and it’s not Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka. Belinda Bencic accomplished something Saturday that her better-known fellow Swiss players never managed. The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 at the Tokyo Games for the first major title of her career and she’ll also contest the women’s doubles gold medal match on Sunday.

  • Early returns suggest Adroee’ Jackson was a solid Giants investment

    Adoree' Jackson has flashed early in camp and his coachable, optimistic attitude has the New York Giants happy about their investment.

  • Meet Some of the Stars of the U.S. Track and Field Team

    From newbies to veterans, there's a ton of talent on Team USA.

  • Colts sign QB Brett Hundley

    Colts sign QB Brett Hundley.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone gives positive update on Luis Severino

    Luis Severino's long-awaited returned has taken a few more weeks than expected after he injured his groin in a rehab start on June 12.

  • Dressel considered on ill-fated relay, saw no chance of gold

    Caeleb Dressel has a shot to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Dressel revealed Friday that he was in strong consideration for the relay — a move that Olympic icon Michael Phelps says would've given the Americans a shot at gold. It was the first time the Americans have failed to win a medal in a relay they entered at the Olympics.

  • Giants S Xavier McKinney a bit of a rookie in second season

    Safety Xavier McKinney is entering his second season with the New York Giants a little smarter, more experienced and still feeling he has much to learn. McKinney didn't have the rookie season the Giants had hoped for when they selected the Alabama standout with the 36th pick overall in the draft.It was expected McKinney would either earn the starting job opposite Jabrill Peppers or he would share the spot with Julian Love, who had played well at the end of his rookie season. McKinney broke his left foot in training camp, had surgery and missed the first 10 games of the season.