Giants sign veteran ILB Todd Davis

The Giants added some linebacker depth on Saturday afternoon, signing veteran Todd Davis.

Davis, 29, worked out with the Giants earlier this week.

Originally an undrafted free agent signing of the Saints in 2014, Davis has appeared in 96 games over his seven-year career, spending time with the Saints, Broncos, and Vikings. Davis’ biggest impact came with the Broncos from 2015-2019, as he started 63 games with 448 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

At the inside linebacker spot, the Giants currently have Blake Martinez on the Reserve/COVID-19 list (though it sounds like he'll be returning to action soon, according to Joe Judge), while Reggie Ragland has been dealing with a hamstring injury early in training camp. Davis will provide some depth with Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin getting most of the early looks at that spot.