Giants sign veteran guard Ted Larsen

Ted Larsen Bucs

In need of interior line depth, the Giants have signed veteran guard Ted Larsen.

The 34-year-old is now in his 12th NFL season, having spent time with the Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bears and Dolphins.

Larsen signed back with the Bucs’ practice squad in December 2020. He was elevated to the activate roster for all of the Bucs’ playoff games en route to a Super Bowl title, playing 38 offensive snaps in Tampa’s Wild Card win over the Washington Football Team.



In addition to adding Larsen, the Giants waived RB Mike Weber and DB Jordyn Peters.

Big Blue was in need of some offensive line depth following the retirement of both Zach Fulton and Joe Looney. The Giants added Fulton in March and Looney in late July, but both players announced their retirement in early August.