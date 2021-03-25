Giants sign veteran G Zach Fulton

Texans G Zach Fulton

The Giants have signed veteran G Zach Fulton to add more depth to the offensive line.

Fulton, 29, has spent seven years in the league -- four with the Kansas City Chiefs and three with the Houston Texans. Last season, he started every game at right guard for Houston.

With the departure of Kevin Zeitler to make more cap room, the Giants adding someone like Fulton is a solid move to provide good competition in training camp, and potentially, a new fit on the line from the outset.

Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez are two young guards the Giants still covet. But Hernandez is entering Year 4 and hasn't solidified his role as a starter just yet, and Lemieux is only going into his second season.

Terms on the deal have not been released yet, but according to OverTheCap, the Giants entered Thursday with $6.47 million in cap space.