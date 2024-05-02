Giants sign veteran DB David Long Jr.

The New York Giants have added a veteran piece to their secondary in former Michigan standout David Long Jr.

We have signed veteran DB David Long Jr. Details: https://t.co/1jpeNsyoEH pic.twitter.com/28Kofe0vkT — New York Giants (@Giants) May 1, 2024

Long, 26, was a third-round selection of the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019 (79th overall) for whom he played his first four NFL seasons. Last season, Long played a total of 14 games for three teams — Carolina, Green Bay, and Las Vegas.

Long (5’11, 196) has played in 66 regular-season games with 12 starts since entering the league, recording 97 tackles (82 solo), eight passes defensed and an interception.

He has also appeared in six postseason games, including the Rams’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

