Giants sign Vernon Butler, Devery Hamilton to practice squad

Dan Benton
·2 min read

The New York Giants continued tweaking their roster on Tuesday, making several practice squad moves.

Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton had his contract officially terminated, but he will remain in East Rutherford. He is expected to sign back to the team’s practice squad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also signed veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler to their practice squad.

Butler, a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL draft, provides additional depth along the interior defensive line. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams have been taking the bulk of the snaps and head coach Brian Daboll would like to work them into more of a rotation to keep them healthy.

In addition to his time with the Panthers, Butler has also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders. He’s appeared in 76 career games (19 starts) and recorded 106 tackles (15 for a loss), 21 QB hits, 8.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

Meanwhile, defensive back Justin Layne, who was waived earlier this week, has been claimed by the Chicago Bears.

Finally, former Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman, who led the NFL with 19 preseason receptions, has signed with the Houston Texans.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

