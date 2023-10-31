Giants will sign Tommy DeVito to their active roster

The Giants called quarterback Tommy DeVito up from the practice squad for their last three games and that means they are unable to elevate him again this week without releasing him after their game against the Commanders.

With Tyrod Taylor recovering from a rib injury that landed him the hospital, doing so would leave the Giants at risk of being without a backup who is familiar with their offense. That won't be an issue because DeVito's agent Sean Stellato announced on Tuesday that the Giants are signing DeVito to the active roster.

DeVito replaced Taylor against the Jets in Week Eight and ran for a touchdown, but he was just 2-of-7 through the air and the Giants lost a yard on those completions.

The Giants are set to have quarterback Daniel Jones back in the lineup against the Raiders this week, so DeVito won't be thrust into the No. 1 role again but Jones' injury history and DeVito's performance could lead the team to look for further reinforcement at the position.