The Giants have signed veteran linebacker Todd Davis, the team announced on Saturday.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Davis has appeared in 96 games with 69 starts. He started 63 games for Denver from 2015-2019, recording over 100 total tackles for the Broncos in his last two seasons with the franchise.

Denver released Davis at the start of the 2020 regular season, and he ended up signing with the Vikings in late September. Davis appeared in 11 games with six starts for Minnesota last year, recording a sack, a pair of tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

The Giants had been thin at inside linebacker because Blake Martinez is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Reggie Ragland is on the non-football injury list with a hamstring issue.

Giants sign Todd Davis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk