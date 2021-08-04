Giants sign tight end Tommy Stevens, place Mike Weber on IR

The Giants announced Wednesday they have signed Tommy Stevens as a tight end.

The Panthers waived Stevens on June 1. He worked out for the Packers on July 22.

Stevens played quarterback at Mississippi State in 2019 after playing his first three seasons at Penn State. He played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Nittany Lions.

The Saints selected Stevens in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, and New Orleans converted him to tight end.

The Saints waived him Sept. 5, and Stevens signed to the Saints’ practice squad the following day before his release Nov. 10.

The Panthers signed him 10 days after the Saints cut him and moved him back to quarterback. Stevens played five snaps in the season finale against the Saints and rushed for 24 yards on four carries.

The Giants also announced they placed running back Mike Weber on injured reserve with a hip flexor. The team signed him July 22.

