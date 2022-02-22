Giants sign tight end Chris Myarick

Giants Chris Myarick TD spike with Daniel Jones Saquon Barkley Evan Engram

The Giants have signed tight end Chris Myarick, his agent announced on Tuesday.

Myarick, 26, played in eight games for the Giants last season, reeling in three catches for 17 yards and one memorable touchdown.

Myarick, who played three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2020 in what was his first taste of the NFL, finished last season on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad after being waived by the Giants.