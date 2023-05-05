Giants sign three to rookie contracts
The New York Giants kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday and did so with a bang.
The team announced that three members of their 2023 NFL draft class — running back Eric Gray, cornerback Tre Hawkins III and safety Gervarrius Owens — had all signed their rookie contracts.
More to come…
