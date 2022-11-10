Giants sign Terrell Burgess to practice squad following release from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams elected to part ways with Terrell Burgess earlier this week, allowing him to join a new team for the rest of the season. With teams looking for depth in the second half of the regular season, the New York Giants have signed Burgess to their practice squad.

The Giants signed former Rams DB Terrell Burgess to the practice squad. Details 📰: https://t.co/ThYLRm52hO pic.twitter.com/q8nMIdbFKw — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 10, 2022

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Utah. When Los Angeles took Burgess in the draft, there were high hopes for him due to his ability to play safety and cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.

However, Burgess rarely saw the field in his two-and-a-half years with the Rams. The Utah product totaled 29 tackles and one pass breakup in 30 appearances (three starts) for the Rams.

Given all the defensive backs that Los Angeles has added to the team in recent years, Burgess just never got an opportunity to earn an expanded role. After joining New York’s practice squad, maybe a change of scenery will allow Burgess to reach his potential in the NFL.

