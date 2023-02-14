Giants re-sign TE Lawrence Cager

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen got to work on some of their own in-house free agents on Monday, re-signing tight end Lawrence Cager.

Cager, 25, was set to become an exclusive rights free agent on March 15.

The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad in mid-October after he had been released by the New York Jets. He was elevated in Weeks 8, 10 and 11 before being signed to the 53-man roster on November 22.

In six games (three starts) with the Giants, Cager caught 13 passes for 118 yards and one touchdown. He took 203 offensive snaps and 14 snaps on special teams.

In addition to his time with the Giants and Jets, Cager, who was an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020, also had a stint with the Cleveland Browns during the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Cager finished last season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 57.4.

