Giants sign TE Jordan Akins: report

Jordan Akins with Texans helmet off 2021

The Giants have signed TE Jordan Akins to a one-year deal, reports Aaron Wilson.

Akins, 30, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played 58 games during his time in Houston (23 as a starter), including 13 games (three starts) in 2021.

Akins had 24 catches for 214 yards last season.

The Giants were in dire need of tight end help, with Evan Engram recently leaving via free agency.