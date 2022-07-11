Giants sign TE Daniel Bellinger

The New York Giants have come to terms with tight end Daniel Bellinger, the No. 112 selection in the 2022 NFL draft out of San Diego State.

Daniel Bellinger makes it official 🔏 📰: https://t.co/dDq60BsCVF pic.twitter.com/PC6zKTohUA — New York Giants (@Giants) July 11, 2022

The signing leaves the Giants with just two of their 11 picks unsigned as training camp opens in a little over two weeks. Second round selection, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson from Kentucky and safety Dane Belton of Iowa, another fourth round selection, remain unsigned.

Bellinger, who stands 6-feet-5 and weighs 253 pounds, played in 43 games (starting 32) at SDSU. He had a total of 68 receptions for 771 yards -a 11.3-yard average – with five touchdowns. Bellinger impressed at the Giants’ minicamp in June and there ar hopes that he can be a key contributor as a rookie this season.

Terms of Bellinger’s deal were not disclosed.

