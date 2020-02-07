SAN FRANCISCO -- For years, Billy Hamilton has seemed a perfect fit for Oracle Park. Now he's finally a Giant.

The club announced Friday that Hamilton and veteran right-hander Nick Vincent have signed minor league deals and both will be in camp as non-roster invites. Hamilton, one of the fastest players in MLB history, could provide elite defense for an outfield that now skews older with the pending addition of Hunter Pence.

Hamilton, 29, was once a budding star with the Cincinnati Reds, a Gold Glove-caliber defender in center who stole more than 50 bases in four consecutive seasons. He is a nightmare for opposing pitchers and catchers when on base, but he always has had trouble actually getting there. Hamilton has a career .297 on-base percentage and has slugged just .326 in seven seasons. He spent last year with the Royals and Braves, batting .218 with a .289 on-base percentage and zero homers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the troubles at the plate, Hamilton remains a speedster. He stole 22 bases in 28 attempts last year. Hamilton also was worth seven Defensive Runs Saved last season in center field.

The Giants already have Steven Duggar on the roster, a similar defensive player, but Duggar hits from the left side and Hamilton from the right. Even with the walls coming in at Oracle Park, the Giants still will have significant ground to cover in center field and right-center, and Hamilton could be a late-innings fit for Gabe Kapler if he makes the roster.

[RELATED: Giants, Pence agree to reunion for 2020 season]

The Giants had Vincent in camp as a non-roster invitee last year and he made the Opening Day roster. He was released after 18 appearances but the Giants knew he was dealing with some injuries at the time that limited his effectiveness. Vincent had a 1.93 ERA after catching on with Kapler's Phillies.

Giants sign speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to minor league contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area