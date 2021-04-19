Running back Sandro Platzgummer will be back with the Giants this year.

Platzgummer spent the 2020 season with the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and the Giants announced that he has re-signed with the team on Tuesday.

Platzgummer began playing football in Austria and represented the country on their under-19 team and on their senior team in the 2018 European Championships. He played for the Swarco Raiders Tirol for five seasons and spent time at the IMG Academy in Florida before landing his spot with the Giants last season.

Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Elijhaa Penny, Jordan Chunn, and Taquan Mizzell are the other Giants running backs.

Giants re-sign Sandro Platzgummer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk