Giants sign safety Tyler Nubin to rookie contract

The New York Giants signed the final member of their 2024 NFL draft class on Friday, inking second-round safety Tyler Nubin to his rookie contract.

The 22-year-old Nubin finished his Minnesota career with a school record 13 interceptions to go along with 207 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 11 passes defensed.

At 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, Nubin has good size that’s matched with good strength. He’s a versatile safety who can play in the box and stop the run or drop back into centerfield, which is likely where defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will use him.

During rookie minicamp, Nubin vowed that the Giants are getting a “dog.”

“You’re getting a dog,” he said. “You are getting somebody that’s not going to stop until — honestly just never going to stop really. I love the game too much. I feel like whatever I have to do to be successful on the field, I’m going to do and sacrifice for this team, this city, and I’m going to love doing it.”

General manager Joe Schoen, meanwhile, believes that Nubin fits the mold as a culture guy who will eventually provide much-needed locker room leadership.

“Just a good football player. Culture changer at the University of Minnesota and he’s going to bring that type of mentality here,” Schoen said after the draft. “Just a really special kid that’s a good football player.”

Nubin joins wide receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson, running back Tyrone Tracy, cornerback Andru Phillips, and linebacker Darius Muasau as rookies who are now all under contract.

