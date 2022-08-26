Kicker Ryan Santoso is back with the Giants.

The Jaguars cut Santoso on Tuesday after he went 3-of-6 on field goals in the team’s first two preseason games, but his unemployment came to an end on Friday. The Giants announced that they have signed Santoso and wide receiver Travis Toivonen.

They also confirmed the previously reported release of safety Andrew Adams.

Santoso spent the 2020 season on the Giants practice squad, but didn’t appear in any games. He was traded to the Panthers in August 2021 and appeared in one game for Carolina. He’s also kicked for the Titans and Lions in regular season games.

Toivonen is also returning to the Giants. They cut him just before the start of training camp in July.

Giants sign Ryan Santoso, Travis Toivonen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk