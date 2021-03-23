The Giants added wide receiver Kenny Golladay over the weekend, agreed to a deal with cornerback Adoree' Jackson on Monday, and moved to add another player to the roster on Tuesday.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that Anderson will have a base salary of $990,000 and a signing bonus of $137,500.

Anderson was a Washington second-round pick in 2017, so he’ll be staying in the NFC East despite moving on to a new team. He had 86 tackles, six sacks, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 52 games for the Football Team.

The Giants also added Ifeadi Odenigbo on the edge this offseason. Oshane Ximenes, Cam Brown, and Carter Coughlin return from last year’s squad.

Giants will sign Ryan Anderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk