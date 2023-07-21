Giants sign running back James Robinson

Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) defends in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a move on Friday to bolster their running back depth, signing James Robinson to a deal.

With Saquon Barkley’s immediate and long-term future with the team in question, the signing gives Big Blue another option to handle the ball in the backfield. New York also drafted Oklahoma's Eric Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and still have Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell in the mix, as well.

Robinson began last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was traded to the Jets midseason.

Still just 24 years old, Robinson burst onto the scene in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and finished his rookie season with 1,070 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He followed that up with a solid sophomore season that saw him run for 767 yards with eight touchdowns.

The 5-foot-10, 218-pound back didn’t have quite the same success to start the 2022 season and lost snaps to Travis Etienne. However, in a diminished role with the Jags, Robinson still averaged 4.2 yards per carry before he was traded to Gang Green.

In four games with the Jets, Robinson rushed for 85 yards on 29 attempts but did have a receiving touchdown.