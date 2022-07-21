Giants sign RHP Trevor Rosenthal to $4.5M, one-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Rosenthal has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially.

He has the potential to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for big league games pitched: $50,000 each for 15 and 18 games; $150,000 for 23 games; $200,000 for 28 games; $250,000 for 33 games; and $300,000 for 38 games pitched. In addition, Rosenthal also could make $1 million in performance bonuses for games finished: $100,000 for 12 games; $150,000 for 15; and $250,000 each for 18, 21 and 24 games.

The 32-year-old Rosenthal received an $11 million, one-year contract from Oakland before the 2021 season but never pitched. He had surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in April that year and underwent surgery for a torn right hip labrum last July.

Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres in 2020.

The Giants released closer Jake McGee before the All-Star break.

