Giants sign reliever Trevor Rosenthal to one-year, $4.5M MLB contract

Giants sign veteran Rosenthal for bullpen help down stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

LOS ANGELES -- The last pitch Trevor Rosenthal threw in a regular season MLB game came at Oracle Park and left the Giants hollering at a home plate umpire. Now, Rosenthal will join them.

The Giants announced on Thursday that they have signed the veteran right-hander to a one-year, $4.5 million deal that includes incentives. Rosenthal has not pitched in the big leagues since 2020, but when right, he has a triple-digits fastball that could bring some sorely needed strikeouts to the back end of the Giants bullpen. Rosenthal will not join the Giants right away, as he has a hamstring strain and is rehabbing at their facility in Arizona.

Injuries have been a consistent issue for the 32-year-old, who has not made 50 appearances since 2017. He signed with the Athletics prior to the 2021 season but missed the entire year because he had surgery to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and then later had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. Rosenthal did not sign in the offseason but held a showcase for interested teams in June.

The Giants have a need at the back end of their bullpen, with Jake McGee having been DFA'd and Tyler Rogers struggling to match previous results. Rosenthal has a 3.36 ERA in his career and has averaged more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and his last MLB run was brilliant. Rosenthal threw 10 innings for the San Diego Padres down the stretch in 2020 and struck out 17 while allowing just three hits and one unearned run. He was San Diego's closer the final week and struck out the side on the final day of the season to send the Giants home for the winter.

Rosenthal's contract includes the potential to make an additional $2 million in performance bonuses based on games pitched and games finished, although many of them are unlikely given the hamstring strain. To clear a 40-man roster spot, the Giants put Mauricio Llovera (elbow) on the 60-day IL.

