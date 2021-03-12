Giants re-sign receiver C.J. Board

CJ Board

The Giants re-signed restricted free agent WR C.J. Board, a source confirmed to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Board played in 14 games last year, starting in four of them. He made 11 catches for 101 yards, and joined the Giants last offseason after a four-game stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Board went undrafted in 2017 out of the University of Chattanooga and saw time with the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns practice squads before being picked up by Jacksonville.