Giants sign RB James Robinson: 5 things to know

The New York Giants signed veteran running back James Robinson on Friday, in preparation to a possible holdout by Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley.

Here are five things to know about Robinson.

Robinson was a college stud

Robinson played his college ball at Illinois State from 2016-19 and was a three-time First team All-MVFC selection.

Robinson was an All-FCS First team section in 2019 when he rushed for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns in his senior campaign.

His 4,444 rushing yards are second all-time in the history of Illinois State football.

He went undrafted

Robinson was not selected in the 2020 NFL draft. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent right after the draft.

Robinson made the Jaguars’ 53-man roster and was named the team’s starting running back for the start of the season.

Rookie success

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season of 2019. He added 344 more yards on 49 receptions, scoring three more times.

He was named to the 2020 PFWA All-Rookie Team and became the fourth undrafted player to rush for over 1,000 yards as a rookie. The others were LeGarrette Blount, Dominic Rhodes, and Phillip Lindsay.

An injury and a trade disrupt his career

Robinson was having a solid sophomore campaign in 2021 when he blew out his Achilles tendon in Week 16. He finished the season with 737 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

Robinson made it back to the Jaguars but was traded to the Jets last October where he was a bit player. He signed a free agent deal with the New England Patriots this offseason but was released in June.

What he brings to the Giants

If Barkley plays and stays healthy all year, the Giants should have enough depth to get through the season. With journeyman Matt Breida, rookie Eric Gray and veteran Gary Brightwell, the Giants are fairly set.

If Barkley sits out the year, Robinson could factor in. He is an experienced and versatile back whose career could be on the rebound and he will challenge the group for playing time. He could do that as a backup as well.

