Giants sign QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad

With Daniel Jones (neck) likely out in Week 14 and veteran Mike Glennon in concussion protocol, the New York Giants have a quarterback problem.

In an effort to combat the issues, Jake Fromm was signed from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last week and is expected to start on Sunday. However, with depth still a concern, the Giants have protected practice squad quarterback Brian Lewerke.

But wait, there’s more.

Adding to their limited depth, the Giants signed quarterback Clayton Thorson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Thorson, 26, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL draft. He was released as a part of final cuts that season and then promptly signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, where he’d remain until September of 2020.

After being waived by the Cowboys, he was signed to the Giants’ practice squad and eventually promoted to the active roster for two games in December. He did not make an appearance in either game.

The Giants waived/injured Thorson in August and after going unclaimed, he reverted to injured reserve. Just a few short days later, New York waived Thorson with an injury settlement. Now he’s back.

Meanwhile, defensive back Ka’dar Hollman, who was signed in October, has been placed on the practice squad/injured list.

And last, the Washington Football Team has signed running back Jonathan Williams off of the Giants’ practice squad.

