Giants sign QB Clayton Thorson to practice squad

Clayton Thorson pregame warmup cropped

The Giants added a quarterback Tuesday when they signed Clayton Thorson to their practice squad.

Thorson, 26, was most recently a member of the Giants before his Aug. 25 release. He signed Sept. 29, 2020, to the practice squad and inked a reserve/futures contract Jan. 4, 2021.

Prior to the Giants, Thorson spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys as a practice-quad member. He signed Sept. 1, 2019, and inked a reserve/future contract Dec. 31, 2019, before getting waived Sept. 2, 2020.

Originally, Thorson entered the NFL as a Philadelphia Eagles fifth-round pick (No. 167 overall) out of Northwestern. The Eagles waived Thorson Aug. 31, 2019, during final roster cuts.

Starting all 53 games he played in at Northwestern from 2014-18, Thorson completed 991 of 1,696 passes (58.4%) for 10,731 yards and 61 touchdowns to 45 interceptions. His fifth-year senior season, 2018, saw him go 299-of-489 passing (61.1%) for 3,188 yards and 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 14 games.

Starter Daniel Jones (strained neck) and backup Mike Glennon (concussion) are likely to miss Week 14's game at the Los Angeles Chargers, a 4:05 p.m. kickoff Sunday. Jake Fromm, whom the Giants signed to the practice squad just last week, would start with Brian Lewerke backing him up.