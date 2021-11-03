Giants sign Pharoh Cooper to practice squad to bolster return game

Pharoh Cooper running with the ball on the Panthers

The Giants have signed wide receiver Pharoh Cooper to the practice squad in hopes he can shore up their return game.

With injuries to C.J. Board and Jabrill Peppers, the Giants don’t have many options at kick/punt returner so the 26-year-old may be able to fill the void.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft, the former University of South Carolina Gamecock has become somewhat of a return specialist.

In his first two seasons with the Rams, Cooper tallied 48 kickoff returns for a combined 1,255 yards – including a career-long 103-yard return for a touchdown in 2017. That same year, he added a career-long 53-yard punt return.

Most recently, Cooper played for the Carolina Panthers where he continued his returning prowess, averaging 23.9 yards per kickoff return on 18 attempts.

For his career, the fourth-round draft pick has averaged 24.3 yards per kickoff return and 8.9 yards per punt return. Cooper has also added 55 receptions for 506 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver.