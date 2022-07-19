Giants sign pair of picks from 2022 NFL draft class

The #Giants have agreed to terms with second-round #Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round #Iowa safety Dane Belton on their rookie deals, sources say, and both should sign soon. That wraps up their draft class and it all should be finalized before camp begins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 18, 2022

The New York Giants have signed two members of their class from the 2022 NFL draft, as wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and safety Dane Belton both signed their rookie deals Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the news, which the team confirmed later in the day.

Robinson, a second-round pick out of Kentucky, gives the Giants another undersized-but-explosive weapon for Daniel Jones and the offense. Belton, a fourth-rounder out of Iowa, adds depth and youth to a secondary in need of replacing some experience, following the departure of veteran cornerback James Bradberry.

With the signings, the Giants now have their entire 2022 draft class under contract before training camp.

List