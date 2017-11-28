Giants sign a pair of defensive backs

The Giants placed four players on injured reserve Monday and added a pair of linebackers, which left them with two open roster spots heading into Tuesday.

They filled both of them with defensive backs. The team announced that they have signed Darryl Morris as a free agent and promoted Brandon Dixon from the practice squad.

Morris was released by the Colts in October after seeing action in 12 games for them last year. He’s also played in 23 games for the Texans and 13 for the 49ers since the start of the 2013 season. Dixon appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers in 2014, but has not been active for any regular season games over the last two-plus years.

Cornerback Donte Deayon was one of the players shut down for the year on Monday. There was also a report over the weekend that Janoris Jenkins will have season-ending ankle surgery, which has yet to be confirmed, and coach Ben McAdoo has said Jenkins will miss some time in any circumstance.