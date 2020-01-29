Giants sign Pablo Sandoval to minor league deal

Jon Heyman reports that the Giants have signed infielder Pablo Sandoval to a minor league contract. If he makes the major league roster, he will earn a $2 million salary with an additional $750,000 available via incentives.

Sandoval, 33, underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow back in September and was initially expected to miss the start of the 2020 regular season. However, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area notes that Sandoval is believed to be “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

Last season, Sandoval hit .268/.313/.507 with 14 home runs and 41 RBI over 296 plate appearances with the Giants. He faced mostly right-handed pitching, which would figure to be the case for him once again coming off the bench.