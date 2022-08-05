Giants sign OT Will Holden, waive DE Niko Lalos

With significant depth concerns at the offensive tackle position, the New York Giants were forced to make a move on Friday.

The team officially announced that offensive tackle Will Holden has been signed. He arrived in East Rutherford for a tryout earlier this week.

The 28-year-old Holden was originally a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2017. After one year in Arizona, he became a bit of a journeyman making stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Holden made two stops with both the Cardinals and Colts.

Over the course of his five-year career, Holden has appeared in 27 games with nine starts. He earned a 60.8 Pro Football Focus grade with Detroit last year.

In order to clear room for Holden on the 90-man roster, the Giants waived defensive end Niko Lalos, who had become somewhat of a fan favorite.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire