Giants re-sign Oshane Ximines to one-year deal

John Fennelly
2 min read

The New York Giants are reportedly bringing back outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, an unrestricted free agent, on a one-year deal. The deal is pending a physical.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to share the news.

Ximines was a third-round pick (No. 95 overall) in 2019 out of Old Dominion, the first player in school history to be selected in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Ximines played in 45 total games over his first four seasons with the Giants, amassing 67 total tackles (34 solo) with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss. Ximines also had 22 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and six passes defensed.

In 2022, Ximines played in 15 games, starting four, and recorded 24 tackles (15 solo, three for a loss), with two sacks, eight quarterback hits, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery along with two passes defensed.

Ximines had the game-sealing sack of Aaron Rodgers in the Giants’ victory over the Green Bay Packers in London last year.

Although Ximines has largely been underwhelming with the Giants, he did play better football under Wink Martindale last season.

