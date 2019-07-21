Giants sign Oshane Ximines

Michael David Smith
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Giants have rookie pass rusher Oshane Ximines in the fold.

Ximines and the Giants agreed to terms on a contract today, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. He’ll officially sign when he reports to camp tomorrow.

Although Ximines didn’t play against a great caliber of opposition at Old Dominion, he was a dominant player who is expected to be able to contribute as a rookie.

The Giants’ first pick, quarterback Daniel Jones, is their only remaining unsigned draft choice.

