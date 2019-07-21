Giants sign Oshane Ximines

The Giants have rookie pass rusher Oshane Ximines in the fold.

Ximines and the Giants agreed to terms on a contract today, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. He’ll officially sign when he reports to camp tomorrow.

Although Ximines didn’t play against a great caliber of opposition at Old Dominion, he was a dominant player who is expected to be able to contribute as a rookie.

The Giants’ first pick, quarterback Daniel Jones, is their only remaining unsigned draft choice.