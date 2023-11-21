Giants sign OLB Benton Whitley off Vikings' practice squad

The Giants signed outside linebacker Benton Whitley off the Vikings' practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

It marks the third time Whitley has signed to an active roster from a practice squad. He went from the Rams to the Chiefs to the Vikings and now to the Giants.

The Giants are required to keep Whitley on their active roster for three weeks.

Whitley went undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2022, signing with the Rams as a rookie free agent.

He spent the 2023 offseason and training camp with the Vikings, who cut him out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

He has played only one game in his career, seeing action on one defensive snap and six on special teams in the Vikings' game against the Bucs.

The Giants also announced they re-signed running back Deon Jackson and offensive tackle Joshua Miles to the practice squad. They cut running back Hassan Hall from the practice squad.